Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.47 million and $1.11 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00045286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,121,102 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

