W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $58.67 to $57.33 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

