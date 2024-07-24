Visteon (VC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Visteon to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Visteon has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Visteon to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VC stock opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $159.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

