Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Visa has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Visa has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Visa to earn $11.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Visa Stock Down 4.0 %

V stock traded down $10.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.17. 13,011,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,886,012. Visa has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.54. The stock has a market cap of $464.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa ( NYSE:V ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.77.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

