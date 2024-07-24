Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading 0.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $51.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verizon Communications traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.22. 4,886,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 18,827,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

VZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.68.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 680,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 498,063 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.