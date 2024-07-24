Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Verizon Communications also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.68.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $163.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

