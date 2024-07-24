Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2024

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $19.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Utz Brands traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 88,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 755,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Utz Brands

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dylan Lissette sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $191,157.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,222.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 103,448 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,946,000 after purchasing an additional 199,472 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.