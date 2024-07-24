Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $19.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Utz Brands traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 88,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 755,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Utz Brands

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

In other news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dylan Lissette sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $191,157.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,222.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 497,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 103,448 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,946,000 after purchasing an additional 199,472 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.