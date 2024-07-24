Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $19.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Utz Brands traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 88,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 755,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Utz Brands
Insider Transactions at Utz Brands
Institutional Trading of Utz Brands
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 103,448 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,946,000 after purchasing an additional 199,472 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Utz Brands Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.00%.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Utz Brands
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.