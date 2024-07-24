USDB (USDB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $48.29 Million

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, USDB has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDB token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a total market cap of $347.41 million and approximately $48.29 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 347,412,310 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 349,602,661.56519735. The last known price of USDB is 1.00193816 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $31,964,932.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.