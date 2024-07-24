Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Unum Group worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,497,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 140,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 657,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,868. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $54.66.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

