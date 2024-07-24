United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Stephens

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stephens from $168.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.95.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $127.90. 9,812,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.16. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.19). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

