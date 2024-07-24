UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 406.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $187,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Targa Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 234,749 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.93. The company had a trading volume of 897,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,564. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average is $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

