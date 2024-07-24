UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 59,499 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 326.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 49,395 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,814,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,119,020. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

