UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 4,059 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 3.6 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $12.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,363. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

