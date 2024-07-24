UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 425.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,166,454,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,241,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 730,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

NDAQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

