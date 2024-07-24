UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,812,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,237,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,929,000 after purchasing an additional 395,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after purchasing an additional 151,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.74. The company had a trading volume of 444,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,355. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $399.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.57.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

