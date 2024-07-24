UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 431.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE FDS traded down $12.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.21. 375,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,961. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.16. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

