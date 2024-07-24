UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.37. 200,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.35. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 119.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $533.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $473.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total transaction of $2,529,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,137,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

