UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 286.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.33. 2,643,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

