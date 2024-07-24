UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.46 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,297 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $123.71. 1,807,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 83.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,869 shares of company stock valued at $15,870,933. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.