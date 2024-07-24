UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 325.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after buying an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,633,000 after buying an additional 559,019 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,366,000 after buying an additional 495,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 793.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 325,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after buying an additional 288,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.12. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

