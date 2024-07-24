UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 9,050 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANF. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

ANF stock traded down $7.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

