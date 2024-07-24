UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 37,529 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,233 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,529 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,441 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,028,000 after buying an additional 403,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $306,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 4,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $187,264,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.71. 4,472,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,111. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

