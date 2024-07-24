UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 13,434 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 263.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $95.49.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.