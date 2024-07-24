UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 7,114 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.59.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.66. 577,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average is $133.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $156.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

