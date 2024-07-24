UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 7,019 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 372.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

STLD traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.62. 1,336,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average of $129.79. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

