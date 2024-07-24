UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 6,827 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 319.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.69. 2,999,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,953. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.83 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.79. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.