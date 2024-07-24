UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 5,744 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 141.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,688. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.