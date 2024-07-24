U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.45. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

