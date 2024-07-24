Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57. Twilio has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

