Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W cut shares of Truist Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.05.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $307,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after buying an additional 101,288 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

