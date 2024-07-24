Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Shares Up 18.6%

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Troilus Gold from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
In other Troilus Gold news, Director Christopher Justin Reid bought 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,640.00.
Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.
