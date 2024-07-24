TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) vs. Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) Head-To-Head Contrast

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) and Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and Pixie Dust Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -3.43% 7.95% 1.61% Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TransMedics Group and Pixie Dust Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TransMedics Group currently has a consensus target price of $146.38, indicating a potential downside of 5.80%. Pixie Dust Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.21, indicating a potential upside of 264.34%. Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than TransMedics Group.

99.7% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of TransMedics Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransMedics Group and Pixie Dust Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $241.62 million 21.18 -$25.03 million ($0.34) -457.00 Pixie Dust Technologies $991.78 million 0.02 -$14.45 million N/A N/A

Pixie Dust Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TransMedics Group.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Pixie Dust Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its OCS includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for preservation of DBD donor hearts deemed unsuitable due to limitations of cold storage and for ex vivo reanimation, functional monitoring, and beating-heart preservation of donation-after-circulatory-death hearts; and OCS Liver for the preservation of DBD and DCD of donor livers. The company also developed national OCS program, a turnkey solution for outsourced organ retrieval; and provides OCS organ management and logistics services, including aviation and ground transportation, and other coordination activity. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

