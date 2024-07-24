Traders Purchase High Volume of SentinelOne Call Options (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 29,028 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 193% compared to the typical volume of 9,906 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $22,990,668.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $22,990,668.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,958.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,032,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 624,999 shares of company stock worth $12,312,375. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.