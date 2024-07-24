Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,613 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 148% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,055 put options.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 2.9 %

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. Sana Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

SANA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SANA

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Featured Articles

