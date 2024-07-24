Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $6.87

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $6.87 or 0.00010412 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion and approximately $230.50 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,960.37 or 0.99934018 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000995 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00075247 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,443,463 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,400,513.793018 with 2,514,910,449.0553474 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.88738804 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 466 active market(s) with $229,774,910.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.