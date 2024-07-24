The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HIG shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

