The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 194.96% from the stock’s previous close.

WBTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

WBTN opened at $21.02 on Monday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

(Get Free Report)

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.