The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Lifted by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $132.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,326. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.84. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

