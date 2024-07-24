The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$67.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$63.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$70.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.64.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of C$8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.32 billion. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

