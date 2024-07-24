Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Tezos has a market cap of $752.63 million and approximately $33.36 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000633 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,011,348,202 coins and its circulating supply is 990,794,076 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

