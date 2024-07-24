Textron (NYSE:TXT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Get Textron alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TXT opened at $92.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $88.13. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Textron

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Textron by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.