Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $67.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.