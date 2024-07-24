Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.160-2.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.410-11.120 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.18.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $6.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.34. 3,967,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.