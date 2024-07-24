TechnipFMC (FTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTI. Susquehanna upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.55.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

