Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

TSM opened at $169.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.6% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Keystone Financial Services bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

