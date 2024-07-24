S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

