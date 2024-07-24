Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.69

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.69 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Sutton Harbour Group shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 168,798 shares changing hands.

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of £14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

