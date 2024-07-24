Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUM. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. Summit Materials has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

