StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 48,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $50,094.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,417,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,662.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 142,050 shares of company stock valued at $146,750 over the last ninety days. 55.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

