StockNews.com Downgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

TSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 162,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

